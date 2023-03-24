Tekashi 6ix9ine not increasing security or moving despite savage attack





Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly not increasing security or moving despite suffering injuries that left him on the hospital bed after being savagely attacked in a gym sauna.

TMZ reported that the rapper who snitched on his gang members to get released early in a federal case, has been going out in public without his hired bodyguards since last year.

Sources told the publication that Tekashi won’t let one incident change the way he lives. He wants to continue to live as normal a life as possible and is chalking up the gym beatdown as an outlier.

Tekashi also has no plans on leaving South Florida, despite the attackers saying snitches are not welcome in their neighborhood.