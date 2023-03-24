Video emerges of naked Nasarawa women protesting the result of the governorship election (videos)





The protest in Nasarawa state entered day three on Thursday, March 23.

Viral videos shared online show women protesting naked in Nasarawa State after the March 18 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Abdullahi Sule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State and the women took to the streets to express their displeasure.

The reason for their protest was that INEC went ahead to announce a winner of the governorship election when there was contention in the results that emanated from Gayam and Ciroma electoral wards in the state capital.

Some of the women wore black while protesting. Others stripped completely naked and bitterly expressed their displeasure in front of the camera.

The women said they did not vote for Governor Sule and they accused him of rigging himself to power and forcing himself on them.

They chanted songs as they marched…