Adamawa APC sacks ward exco for suspending SGF





The executives for Gwadabawa ward of the All Progressives Congress have been suspended by the State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress over their suspension order on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Dr. Raymond Chidama, Secretary of the APC in the state who addressed newsmen on Saturday, March 25, said the sanctions on the errant party officials were the fallout of the recommendations of the resolutions of Yola North Executive Committee tasked by SWC to investigate and recommend appropriate sanctions over the unconstitutional conduct of the Gwadabawa ward EXCO.

Chidama added that the indefinite suspension of the ward officials was made with other far-reaching sanctions that includes the removal of all the ward officials from holding their positions with immediate effect.

He said;

”The State working committee Committee therefore viewed the activities of these miscreants as an embarrassment to the National Chairman, Mr….