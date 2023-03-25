 Any person who willfully and unlawfully kills an animal is is guilty of a misdemeanor and liable to 10 years- SP Benjamin Hundeyin tells Nigerians as dog lovers call for justice for wandering dog killed in Lagos estate

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has shown Nigerians a portion of the Nigerian law which states that any person who willfully and unlawfully kills an animal is guilty of a misdemeanor and liable to 10 years imprisonment.

He shared this portion of the law as dog lovers called for justice for a wandering dog, Roxie, who was killed within the Cooperative Villa estate in the Badore area of Lagos state some days ago.

Roxie, an eight-month-old American bully had wandered from her owner’s house into another person’s compound within an estate and was shot dead. The security guard named Emmanuel reportedly shot the dog dead allegedly on the order of the estate chairman. The owner of the dog said the estate management later told her that a standing order in the estate is that wandering dogs must be shot and killed. The dog owner @queen_xtelle wrote