Benue House of Assembly member-elect escapes death





Aondona Dajoh, a Benue State House of Assembly member-elect for Gboko-West constituency, escaped death on Thursday night after being ambushed by hoodlums.

Punch reported that Dajoh was attacked by unknown persons at Gyado Junction in Gboko Local Government Area of the state on Thursday evening, March 23.

He reportedly abandoned his car and ran for dear life when the attackers who came in numbers, descended on him.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident, said;

“Attack on Hon. Aondona Dajoh is confirmed. Though he escaped unhurt, his vehicle was burnt down. Investigation into the case is ongoing please.”