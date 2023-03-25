Blac Chyna reveals she quit ‘degrading’ OnlyFans and reversed plastic surgery because ‘God wouldn’t want me doing it’





Blac Chyna has candidly revealed how she decided to quit ‘degrading’ OnlyFans and reversed plastic surgery because ‘God wouldn’t want me doing it.’

The 34-year-old reality star, who is now going by Angela White spoke to DailyMail about putting a very sudden end to her provocative online content – for which she earned $2 million in two years – and beginning the process of reversing all of the cosmetic work that she has had done over the years.

Revealing all in a candid chat, the model explained that following her baptism in May last year, she came to the realization that continuing to share very X-rated images and videos on the ‘degrading’ platform was not what God would want her to do’.

‘I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that,’ she began. ‘It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in.’

Angela continued: ‘Besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of…