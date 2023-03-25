Chrisland School, staff, and vendor to face charges for the death of student, Whitney Adediran





The Lagos State Government says a case of involuntary manslaughter in addition to reckless and negligent acts has been established against Chrisland School, some members of staff and a vendor in the death of one of its former students, Whitney Adeniran.

Adeniran was said to have slumped during her school’s inter-house sport on February 9. After an autopsy, it was revealed that the 12-year-old died from Asphyxia and electrocution.

Following the controversial circumstance surrounding the student’s death, the state government through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause of death. The Coroner, Magistrate Olabisi Fajana, later disclosed that the coroner’s inquest to unravel the cause of death of the 12-year-old would commence on April 4.

