Driver who drove Lagos staff bus that rammed into a train killing six and injuring many to be arraigned for manslaughter





The Lagos state government is set to arraign the driver of the Lagos State Government staff bus that collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja, which then dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks, until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja, Lagos State.

The unfortunate incident which happened on March 9, resulted in 6 fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries. The injured victims were hospitalized across many Government Hospitals in the State.

The driver of the staff bus, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the State. At the end of investigation, the casefile was forwarded to the D.P.P for further statutory actions.

Upon the receipt and review of the casefile by the D.P.P, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus. A statement released by the state Ministry of Justice says…