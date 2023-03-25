How a certain Elvis Omoruyi has been scamming Nigerians online





The handler of the account @denziltelecoms on Instagram is a fraudster.

The online fraudster uses popular IG celebrities to advertise for him to gain trust of users, then scams them. He also photoshops his products on several photos of Instagram users then posts on his page, claiming that they are his customers or staff.

After you make payment, he blocks you on Instagram and WhatsApp with the number 07046715302.

He sends his victims a @palmpayapp_ng Palmpay account with the name Elvis Omoruyi and number, 7050968481. After you make payment, he immediately transfers the money to another digital account, Moniepoint @moniepointng with the name and number: Favour Osas; 8163603057.

When contacted, he said the victim should go ahead and arrest him without fear. This is because he’s a coordinated fraudster who has been scamming Nigerians of their hard earned money for years and hasn’t be caught.

Report this account denziltelecoms to prevent others from falling prey, while…