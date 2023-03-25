Labour party supporter arrested in Anambra and flown to Abuja tenders public apology to businessman, Emeka Offor (video)





Popular Labour party supporter, Chude Nnamdi with Twitter handle @chude__, has regained his freedom after he was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and flown to Abuja for questioning.

His arrest caused a debate on social media with many calling for his immediate release. It was initially alleged that the Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo was behind his arrest but the state governor through his media aide immediately released a statement denying this claim stating that he had no hand in Chude’s arrest.

The Nigeria Police Force also released a statement confirming Chude’s arrest. According to the statement released by its spokesperson CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Chude was arrested for Cyberstalking. The police said he was being investigated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja, for cyber-stalking, over a petition about his activities on social media which contravenes the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition,…