Obasanjo recalls how he experienced ‘Igbophobia’ after appointment of Okonjo-Iweala and Charles Soludo when he was president





Former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo has condemned the “persistent” aversion of some Nigerians to the Igbos, which he describes as ‘Igbophobia’

In Obasanjo’s administration which spanned 1999 to 2007, Soludo served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while Okonjo-Iweala, the current World Bank Director General was the Minister of Finance.

Speaking at an event in Anambra State on Saturday, March 25, to commemorate Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s one year in office, Obasanjo stated that Soludo, who worked closely with him as an economic adviser, “never misadvised me”, and the economist’s performance impressed him so much that he was asked to lead the apex bank.

He said Soludo was the second Nigerian CBN governor who was not a commercial banker.

Obasanjo said after appointing Okonjo Iweala, he soon found himself being confronted by a dissenting voice.