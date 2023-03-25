Peter Obi reacts to naked protest by Nasarawa women to express displeasure with the governorship election in the state





Peter Obi has reacted after Nasarawa State women went naked to express their displeasure with the governorship election which they claim was rigged.

The Labour Party presidential candidate said videos of the women going naked to protest is “sad” and “heartbreaking”.

He wrote: “I just came across a sad, heartbreaking video where Nasarawa women staged a topless protest as a means of registering their displeasure with the election results.

“The purpose of election is for citizens to participate in democratic governance through the representatives they elect. A grievous injustice occurs when citizens are denied the opportunity to vote in a free, fair and credible process or their mandate is stolen from them.

“Our women who should be honoured and respected, and their rights protected, have been degraded and left to seek justice the only way they can trust by calling on their creator.

“I remain committed to 40% affirmative action for women in political appointments and will encourage…