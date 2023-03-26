



Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola has died. The 33-year-old actress had been battling Ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed in 2021 and had to undergo chemotherapy in Dubai for months. She later returned to Nigeria and continued her acting career after she was declared cancer-free. Sadly, she began complaining of feeling ill in recent months and was taken to a hospital where her health deteriorated. Her colleagues took to various platforms to announce her passing today. The post Actress Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji