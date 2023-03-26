Actress Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer

By
Headliners
-
1



Screenshot 20230325 164758 Instagram 1679760828Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola has died. The 33-year-old actress had been battling Ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed in 2021 and had to undergo chemotherapy in Dubai for months.  Screenshot 20230325 165556 Chrome 1679760892 She later returned to Nigeria and continued her acting career after she was declared cancer-free. Sadly, she began complaining of feeling ill in recent months and was taken to a hospital where her health deteriorated. Her colleagues took to various platforms to announce her passing today. Screenshot 20230325 164807 Instagram 1679760970The post Actress Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR