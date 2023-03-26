Bandits abduct Zamfara Governor’s special adviser on political affairs

Ibrahim Ma,aji, the Special Adviser to Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on political affairs, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

It was gathered that Ma,aji was abducted on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in his house in Mareri area of Gusau town.

A source close to the family of the victim, Mohammed Ahmed, told Punch that the bandits were yet to reach out to them.

“The bandits are yet to call any of the family members to demand for a ransom. We have been calling his phone number and it was ringing but nobody answers,” the source added.

Also confirming the incident, the son of the victim, Lukman Ibrahim, said the gunmen trespassed into the house from the back yard and came straight to his room where they directed him to take them to his father’s apartment.

Lukman added that he had reported the matter to the Zamfara State Police Command for further action.