Five men burnt to death for allegedly trying to steal tricycle in Onitsha (graphic)

Five men were burnt to death after they allegedly attempted to snatch a tricycle operator of his tricycle in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The incident occurred at old Nkpor road, close to the headquarters of People’s Club, in the commercial city of Onitsha on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

According to an eyewitness, the suspects allegedly tried to steal a tricycle from the owner in broad daylight when they ran out of luck and were caught.

“Mob who gathered after the men were rounded up, refused the advice of some people to call in the police. They first started by striping the men naked and beating them up, and eventually, some people brought old tyres and fuel, and they were set ablaze. It was a very bad sight today, and everyone watched and supervised, while the men burnt to death,” he said.

Graphic videos from the scene were posted on social media.

In one of the videos, a suspect could be heard screaming ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,” while crying for help.