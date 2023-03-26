Former Chief of General Staff to Sani Abacha, Oladipo Diya, dies at 78





Former Chief of Staff under late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Oladipo Diya, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement released by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning, March 26.

It reads

“On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (retd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni. Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

Born on the 3rd of April, 1944, Diya was military Governor of Ogun State after the Buhari-Idiagbon coup of December 31st, 1983. Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War. He later attended the US Army School of Infantry, the Command and Staff College, Jaji (1980–1981) and the National Institute…