INEC to issue Certificates of Return to gov-elects next week

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will issue certificates of return to newly elected governors, deputy governors-elect and State Assembly members-elect from Wednesday, March 29, to Friday, March 31.
In a statement released on Saturday, March 25, INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye said by the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.
“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the Federation. Specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and…
Source: Linda Ikeji