INEC to issue Certificates of Return to gov-elects next week





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will issue certificates of return to newly elected governors, deputy governors-elect and State Assembly members-elect from Wednesday, March 29, to Friday, March 31.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 25, INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye said by the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.