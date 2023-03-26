LASTMA nab fake traffic officer extorting money from motorists in Lagos



Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) over the weekend nabbed another serial fake traffic officer around Ikoyi area of the state. Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) over the weekend nabbed another serial fake traffic officer around Ikoyi area of the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement released on Sunday, March 26, 2023, by the Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said that the suspect was arrested at Olu Holloway Road by Alfred Rewane area of Ikoyi by the agency’s Monitoring/Surveillance team led by Mr. Ashafa Moyosore (Zonal Head).

Mr. Oreagba confirmed further that the Agency carried out a special monitoring/Surveillance operations about the suspect and got him arrested in response to complaints from motoring public (Obinna Kingsley & Adewusi Adebola) via Lastma hotlines/social media handles.

Investigation conducted revealed that the arrested suspect has been extorting huge sums of money from motorists for various traffic offences ranging from seat-belt, obstructions, illegal overtaking and One-way at different…