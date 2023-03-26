Man, 48, arrested for defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old man, Adekola Adeshina, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, March 26, 2023, said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the Apo Divisional Police Headquarters and confessed to have carried out the dastardly act on several occasions.

According to the PPRO, the victim’s mother, Rose Solomon, reported the case to the command on February 22, 2023.

“Operatives of The Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the Apo Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:15hrs of 22/2/23 received a complaint from one Rose Solomon of behind-Prince & Princess Estate that she was suspecting her neighbour, one Adekola Adeshina, a 48 years old male, of sexually engaging her 10 years old daughter, Faith Solomon,” the statement read.

“The suspect shortly after being arrested and…