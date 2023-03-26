Man arrested for allegedly defiling 12-year-old daughter in Anambra





A man identified as Arinze Obiwenite has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

A statement from the office of the state Ministry for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, said operatives raided the home of the accused after getting wind that he had locked up his children in the room for five years and was allegedly having carnal knowledge of the 12-year-old, while he fingers the younger ones.

According to the statement, the commissioner first paid a courtesy visit to the Traditional Ruler of Abacha community, Igwe Nwabunwanne Odiegwu, to notify the monarch before embarking on the mission.