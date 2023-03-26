Marvel actor, Jonathan Majors arrested for assaulting and strangling a woman in New York City





Marvel actor, Jonathan Majors has been arrested for reportedly assaulting a woman following a domestic dispute.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested on Saturday March 25, over accusations of assault, strangulation, and harassment involving a woman in a New York apartment.

He is said to have been involved in an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, though a representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

Police responded at around 11am to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.

“The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement.

He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

Majors, who stars in newly released Creed III, was…