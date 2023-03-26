Ogun police arrests 43-year-old man for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old biological daughter and asking her to claim her boyfriend impregnated her





Men of Ogun State Police Command on March 24 arrested one 43 years old Abiodun Oladapo for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter(name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu, who reported that her son Michael Idowu was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim and that she has properly interrogated her son and discovered that the victim was not saying the truth.

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said upon the report, the victim who is five months pregnant was invited, and when she got to the station, she confided in the police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, it was her father Abiodun Oladapo who is responsible for her pregnancy. She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022 with threat to kill her if she informed anybody about it.