Six die, two injured in multiple accidents in Ogun





Six persons have died and two others left injured in accidents that occurred in different parts of Ogun state on Friday and Saturday.

It was gathered that the first accident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Two people died while two other persons sustained injuries.

The second accident occurred on Friday night at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Confirming the accidents, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe, said six persons lost their lives.

Okpe in a statement issued on Saturday said the first accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number: RBH 420 XA and a Nissan cabstar, marked YYY 486 XB.

According to Okpe, a total of six persons were involved in the first accident, two persons were injured, while two died and others escaped unhurt. She blamed route violation and dangerous driving as the cause of the accidents.

Okpe further explained that the second accident which occurred on Friday night at…