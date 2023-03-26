Staying in Lagos as a Biafran and challenging me to come home is the definition of confusion





Simon Ekpa, the self acclaimed de-facto leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has taken a jab at those asking him to come to Nigeria rather than stay in Finland and talk about things happening in the country.

Ekpa, who was recently arrested and questioned by the Finnish police last month over alleged plans to impose a ‘sit at home’ during the just concluded elections, said Igbos who live in Lagos shouldn’t tell him to return to Nigeria.

He tweeted;