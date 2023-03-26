Suspected herdsmen kidnap son of retired police officer and motorcyclist in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped one Benard Omafuaire, son of a former Police officer, Chief James Omafuaire (pictured) and another person in Edo State.

The victims were on their way from Ugbokuli village to Ekiadolor in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State when they were abducted on Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2023.

The kidnappers, numbering about five and armed with guns, laid an ambush for the vehicle which was carrying palm produce when the incident happened.

The truck driver was said to have escaped into the bush, as he was said to have jumped off the vehicle on sighting the kidnappers.

Chief Omafuaire, who confirmed the abduction to journalists, said the kidnappers ambushed the motorcycle carrying the victims and the vehicle conveying the harvested palm kernel.

“I have a palm tree farm in that area and my son went there to harvest the ripe kernels. He loaded the harvested palms into the truck while he entered a motorbike riding behind…