Blac Chyna reveals she suffered from ‘crazy’ health issues for years as a result of undergoing plastic surgeries





Blac Chyna has revealed she suffered crazy health complications, including swelling and fevers, after getting breast implants and silicone filler injections.

The 34-year-old reality star, who is now going by her birth name Angela White, has been making headlines in recent weeks after revealing her decision to remove her silicone filler and breast implants, as well as dissolving her facial fillers after secretly dealing with complications for years.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail, the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian explained that she’s grateful to God that she didn’t have to go through the worst health complication that would have left her really sick.

‘Thank God I didn’t have crazy health complications to the point where I would get really sick,’ she stated. ‘But I have, throughout the years, fallen ill to it.’

The Rob & Chyna star continued: ‘It would give me a fever and I would get agitated and aggravated when it would start to swell up on me. It was a very uncomfortable…