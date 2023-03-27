Businessman, 6 others arrested as NDLEA intercepts cocaine, meth concealed in pairs of shoes, black soap and air fresheners at Lagos airport (videos)



Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a businessman, Molokwu Nwachukwu, who frequents China, Dubai, Pakistan, and Vietnam, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos for concealing thirty-six (36) parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and two pairs of slippers, while heading to Southeast Asia.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, March 26, 2023, said Molokwu was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam on Wednesday 22nd March.

A total of thirty-six parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive to Cocaine with a gross weight of 1.00 kilogram were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.

The suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha,…