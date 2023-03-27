Census to begin May 3





The federal government has announced that the National Population and Housing Census will begin on May 3.

A member of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee on 2023 National Population and Housing Census, Dr. Garba Abari, said the three-day exercise would start on May 3 and end on May 5 across the country.

Abari, who is the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), said the census would capture every person, household and structure for national planning and project execution purposes.

He added that the change in the date was due to the postponement of this year’s governorship and Houses of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Abari said;

“That change by INEC made it mandatory for us to also adjust the date for the conduct of the exercise. The census had to be put forward from the initial date of March 29 to April 2, now to May 3 to 5.

“There are two things that informed the shift in date. First, in the course of our…