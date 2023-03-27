Chelsea announce £121m loss





Chelsea has announced a net loss of £121.3m, which it linked to sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government last spring.

In a statement released by new owners of the club, it was stated that the sanctions could lead to a negative financial impact for years to come because it prevented them from “entering into new contractual arrangements.”

The London-based club sold to a consortium led by new chairman Todd Boehly in late May of 2022, were unable to sell tickets or merchandise after Abramovich was sanctioned in early March.

In spite of the sanctions, Chelsea still saw overall turnover increase to £481.3m from £434.9m the previous year on account of increased matchday revenue following the return of supporters post-pandemic.

Commercial revenue also grew to £177.1m with the…