Commercial driver attacks nurse with cutlass over death of his 5-year-old son in Ondo

The police in Ondo State have launched a manhunt for a commercial driver identified simply as Taiwo, for assaulting a nurse over the death of his son.

According to the state-owned Hope Newspaper, the driver reportedly went berserk and attacked the nurse with cutlass at the Mother and Child hospital, Oke aro, Akure, after his five-year-old son died.

It was gathered that the incident which happened between 11.00pm and 3.00am, on Saturday, March 25, paralyzed all activities in the hospital for hours.

The man angrily went inside his car and brought a short cutlass which he used to beat one of the nurses on duty and inflicted severe injuries on her body. Other staff and patients in the hospital fled for fear of being attacked by the angry man.

According to an eyewitness, the man and his wife suddenly rushed their sick child into the emergency ward with a cry for help in order to save his life as he was almost at the point of death.

“Immediately the man came in with the child,…