Court remands Agba Jalingo in prison and denies him opportunity to apply for bail





Agba Jalingo, a Nigerian journalist, has been remanded in Kuje prison from Monday, March 27, till Thursday, March 30.

Jalingo was accused of defaming Elizabeth Ayade, the wife of Frank Ayade, who is a brother of Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

A judge in the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar, remanded the journalist to Kuje prison for cybercrime today, March 27.

It was reported that Justice Abubakar denied Jalingo’s lawyers the chance to request bail.

Jalingo, the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on August 22, 2019, by the police after hours of laying siege to his Lagos residence for allegedly defaming the character of Elizabeth.

According to a court document filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 6, 2022, the police claimed the publication by the journalist against Elizabeth was false and was released for the purpose of causing her annoyance, ill will, and insult.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, during the…