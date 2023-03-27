Female drug dealer, 12 others arrested as NDLEA seizes cannabis concealed under bags of fertilizer and cassava flours



Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a female drug dealer, Mrs. Kudirat Bello, 12 other suspects and seized tonnes of illicit drugs including Cannabis Sativa concealed under bags of fertilizer and cassava flour.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, March 25, 2023, said Bello was arrested in Igbesa area of Ogun State with different quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis and rophynol along with N119, 600.00 monetary exhibit on Monday, 20th March.

In Edo, operatives on Friday 24th March intercepted in Auchi, Etsako West LGA, a DAF trailer marked ZUR 378 XJ (Kebbi) with 69 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 700kg concealed under bags of fertilizer. While the bags of fertiliser were to be delivered in Funtua, Katsina state, the cannabis consignment was to be dropped in Kaduna. Both the driver of the truck, Babangida Mande and his assistant Mandir Abdullahi are already in custody. Another suspect, Ijarekhai…