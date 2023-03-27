He presided over PDP’s colossal failure





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he is in support of the suspension of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

The Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, suspended Ayu on Sunday, March 26 after passing a vote of no confidence on him for anti-party activities.

Wike says he supports the move because Ayu played a major role in the failure of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“I am in support of the suspension,” Wike replied when asked if he was behind the actions of the PDP officials in Benue.” Wike told Sunrise Daily.

“In fact if he (Ayu) had left before now, they would have said he has left and that was why the PDP failed the election,” the governor buttressed his point.

“First of all, if you are a member of the party will you be happy with the way the party is today, it is only in this country that you see someone who has failed woefully and without any conscience…