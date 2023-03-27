Kidnappers demand N50m for abducted INEC officials





Kidnappers of six Independent National Electoral Commission officials who participated in the governorship and state assembly elections in Kogi State, are reportedly demanding for the sum of N50million for their release.

This was disclosed on Monday, March 27, by the families of the kidnapped victims during a press conference in Lokoja. Countering Police Public Relation Officer in Kogi State, SP William Aya’s claim of only two victims being unaccounted for, an Assistant Presiding Officer II, in the March 18 Kogi House of Assembly election identified as Babalola Peter revealed that his sister is part of those still held in captivity.

Peter also said that Muhammed Maimunat and Abdulrahaman Raji, two serving corps members are still in captivity alongside some INEC ad-hoc staff he identified as Oyaniran Atinuke Ruth, Florence Shayo Ajayi, Opara Tina and Blessing.

Narrating how the incident occurred, Peter said;

“We were actually coming from Kupa North and South for the Kogi…