



Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to reports of the governorship form of Labor party for the Imo state governorship election pegged at N25 million.

Reacting to the news via its Twitter handle, Keyamo said Nigeria dodged a bullet on February 25. He wrote;

‘’I understand that the Labour Party’s Governorship forms for IMO State costs N25 million, same as that of the PDP in the last election. It didn’t even take long before the pretensions of the so-called ‘new breeds’ have begun to unravel. Nigerians dodged a bullet on February 25th”

Three states Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa will have their governorship elections on 11 November 2023. The tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on 14th January 2024 while those of Kogi and Bayelsa States end on 26th January 2024 and 13th February 2024 respectively.