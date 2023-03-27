Two policemen killed as gunmen attack checkpoint in Enugu

Two policemen were shot dead when unknown gunmen attacked a checkpoint in Uwani, Enugu State. 

 

It was gathered that the attack occurred at a police checkpoint between Kenyatta market and the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, (UNEC) stadium gate around 12: pm on Sunday, March 26, 2023. 

 

The policemen, said to be on a stop and search, were caught unaware, an eyewitness said. 

 

A viral video making the round on Facebook shows the two police officer lying in pools of blood on the ground and inside the gutter.

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

