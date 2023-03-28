Chief Boko Haram bomb maker, Awana Gaidam killed by his own IED in Sambisa Forest





A Boko Haram chief bomb maker and a high ranking terrorist identified as Awana Gaidam, has been killed by his own Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst, who disclosed this on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, said the 39-year-old chief bomb maker, apart from his high status in the command structure of the Boko Haram terrorists, was one of their capable hands involved in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Awana was believed to be responsible for plotting many IEDs attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai during fighting patrols, along major highways between Maiduguri to Damboa, Bama to Pulka and Bita as well as Banki to Darajamal’s general area.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama that the bomb struck his vehicle along Njumia and Arra in the Sambisa forest, on March 27, killing him instantly.

The sources said that Awana had planted bombs in strategic positions to fortify his camp within the sambisa forest…