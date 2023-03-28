Domestic Airfares increased by 66.36% In One Year – NBS





The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that domestic air transport fares increased by 66.36 per cent in the last one year.

This was contained in its latest report titled, ‘Transport Fare Watch (February 2023)’.

According to the NBS, the average fare paid by air passengers in air travel for specified routes single journey decreased by 0.18% on a month-on-month basis from N74,702.70 in January 2023 to N74,571.62 in February 2023.

But “On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 66.36% from N44,825.04 in February 2022.”

Also in the report, it was revealed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop decreased by 0.47% in February 2023 to N647.66 from N650.70 in January 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average fare paid rose by 26.07% from N513.72 in February 2022.

For bus journey intercity per drop, the average fare paid by commuters dropped to N3,990.70 in February 2023, marking a growth rate of -0.19% on a month-on-month…