Domestic worker sentenced to death by hanging for killing his employer and her daughter in Lagos



The Ikeja High Court on Monday, March 27, sentenced a domestic staff, Joseph Ogbu, to death by hanging for killing his 89-year-old employer, Ajoke John and her daughter, Oreoluwa John, 38, in Lagos.

The convict, who hails from Oju Local Govt Area of Benue State, brutally murdered the victims at their residence at Number 4 Ogunlana Drive in Surulere, on June 19, 2019, 24 hours after he was employed.

Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay held that the prosecution had sufficiently proven the three-count charge bordering on armed robbery and murder against the convict.

Nicole-Clay held that the defendant confessed to the crime as he admitted to living with the deceased and was the only witness of the incident.

“He killed Adejoke by strangling her and Oreoluwa by stabbing her to death. As the defence did not raise an objection to the admissibility of the confessional statement, there is no doubt that the defendant confessed to the crimes.

“I have considered the evidence of the…