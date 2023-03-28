‘I don’t have a cent close to that’ -Lil Wayne disputes his $160m net worth on Google (video)





Rapper and music executive, Lil Wayne has jokingly disputed reports on search engine, Google showing his net worth to be over $160 million, saying he doesn’t “have a cent” close to that estimate.

Lil Wayne’s comments come just a few days after Forbes updated their estimation of JAY-Z’s net worth, which now stands at a staggering $2.5 billion, making him the 1,203rd wealthiest person on the planet.

The figure is nearly double the $1.4 billion Jay-Z was reportedly worth just a year ago.

Weezy sat down for an interview with Culture Millenials on Monday, March 27 where he said he’d often call his agent to make jest of him for not getting him more money.

“Honestly, I’m gonna let everybody know now,” Wayne said. “When you go check a muthafucka’s net worth and that shit be saying some crazy numbers, I don’t have a cent close to that shit.”