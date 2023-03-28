Imo state assembly member dies of cancer





A member of Imo state house of assembly, Hon. Arthur Egwim is dead.

Egwim died on Monday, March 27, after being diagnosed of cancer. The lawmaker from Orlu zone was first elected into the Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and reelected in 2019 under Action Alliance party.

He was House Committee Chairman on Finance and Public Accounts. Egwim was also the House Committee Chairman on Chieftaincy Affairs and Autonomous Communities and House Committee Chairman on Judiciary.