Lagos tenant stabs friend to death during argument





The Lagos state police command has arrested one Annie Ofili, for allegedly stabbing her friend, Glory Okon, to death at her residence at Greenville Estate, Badore, in Ajah area of the state.

An argument ensued between the friends which degenerated into a scuffle after Okon visited Ofili at home.

It was gathered that during the scuffle, Ofili reached for a knife in the kitchen and allegedly used it to stab her friend in the neck. An eyewitness told Punch that no one knew what caused the scuffle, adding that when they heard them shouting at each other, efforts to open the door to separate them proved abortive.

After the landlord and neighbours forced the door open, they discovered that Ofili had allegedly stabbed Okon’s neck and back.

The eyewitness said;

“We heard both of them shouting in the room of one of the tenants and quickly ran there. When we got there, we met the door locked, forced it open and rushed in.

“When we entered, we met Ofili on top of her friend with…