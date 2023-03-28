Lucky Cosnsumer Wins Car in Bigi Watch and Win 3.0 Promo!





R-L: Olawale Odenusi, Digital Marketing Lead, Rite Foods Limited; Mrs Dove Akinadewo, winner of the Bigi Watch and Win Promo 3.0; Abiola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi and Progress Chukwuyem, winner of Nigerian Idol season 7, at the Bigi Watch and Win 3.0 Promo raffle draw event at Silverbird Cinema in Lagos recently.

Bigi, Naija’s favorite fun and refreshing range of soft drinks for every moment has rewarded a lucky consumer, Mrs. Dove Akinadewo, with a brand-new car and other exciting prizes for emerging the grand prize winner of its 3rd Bigi Watch and Win Promo in Lagos.

Other consumers who were selected for the raffle draw event, held at Silverbird Cinemas also got consolation prizes which includes laptops, Bigi products, blenders, printers, air pods, and several exciting prizes.

Biola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi, reaffirmed the brand’s goal and commitment to creating refreshing experiences for its consumers, especially movie and entertainment…