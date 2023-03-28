One out of three suspects arrested for gangrape





The police in Adamawa state have arrested one out of three members of a syndicate that allegedly gang-raped two girls in Sangere village, Yola South local government area.

A statement released by the police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, says the suspect, Bello Abdullahi, 30, who is a Vigilante member and two others now at large all residents of Sangere Numan road were said to have on March 22 at about 10.30pm lured their victims to a nearby bush located at a remote side of Sangere and forcefully had carnal knowledge of them without their consent.

Nguroje said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Kofare by the victims.

‘’Preliminary investigation reveals that the Suspects took advantage of the Victims by arresting them with the pretence of patrolling the Area as Vigilantes. Unfortunately, they were threatened, subdued and forced to submit sexually to all the three Suspects.”the statement in part read

The spokesperson said the state…