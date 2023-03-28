Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election





Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has insisted that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, won the February 25, 2023 elections and is backing his decision to challenge the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in court.

Rising from its monthly general meeting held at the residence of its leader, Chie Ayo Adebanjo, in Ogun state today, March 28, the group said that the presidential election was marred by all forms of primitive manipulations and noncompliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Guidelines and Regulations.

In a statement released by legal practitioner Dele Farotimi and was jointly signed by Afenifere leader, Pa Adebanjo and its Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni, the group also stated that for equity, fairness, national cohesion and peaceful corporate existence, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be someone from the southern part and…





Source: Linda Ikeji