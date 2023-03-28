South African doctor allegedly kills his wife and then turns gun on himself



A 35-year-old medical doctor, Mphikeleli Shikwambana, allegedly killed his wife, Dr. Tshimangadzo Muofhe,32, and then turned the gun on himself in Polokwane, South Africa.

Shikwambana was attached to the Donald Frazer Hospital in Thohoyandou while his wife was also a doctor at the Provincial Hospital in Polokwane.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, in a statement said the bodies of the deceased were found by a family member at the Thornhill Estate in Polokwane on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had a fight earlier in the day and in the afternoon.

“The Police in Polokwane have opened cases of murder and inquest following an incident in which a 35-year-old Doctor attached to Donald Frazer hospital in Thohoyandou shot and killed his 32-year-old wife, also a Doctor attached to the Provincial Hospital in Polokwane. The incident happened at Thornhill Estate in Polokwane yesterday, Monday 27 March 2023,” he…