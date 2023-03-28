Super Eagles end four match losing streak with 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau





The Nigerian national football team on Monday night, March 27 revenged a home defeat to Guinea-Bissau, recording a 1-0 win against the team on away soil.



The Djurtus of Guinea shocked everyone on Friday when they recorded a 1-0 victory over the Super Eagles in Abuja.

But on Monday a more clinical super Eagles team showed up, with a first-half penalty from Moses Simon enough for Jose Peseiro’s men to win the reverse fixture.

The Nigerian players started the game brightly and nearly took the lead in the third minute through Kenneth Omeruo but his header was pushed away for a corner-kick by Guinea goalkeeper Jonas Mendes.

Guinea then responded with a chance of their own two minutes later.



Momo Balde, who scored the winning goal in the first match, laid down the ball for Jorginho but the winger shot wide from the edge of the box to the relied of Super Eagles fans.



Nigeria then took control of the game and came close to breaking the deadlock twice through Terem Moffi and…