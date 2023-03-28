Three children and gunman confirmed dead in horror attack at Nashville School (Videos)





Three children have been killed in a school shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennesee, USA.

The Fire department rushed to the scene on Monday, March 27 and the shooter, who opened fire at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, was also killed, police said in a statement.

Local WKRN news reporter, Peyton Kennedy, earlier reported that at least four people, including a shooter, have been killed.

Metro Nashville Police Department said in a post on Twitter: “An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.

“The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.”

The Nashville Fire Department also alerted residents via Twitter: “We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20…