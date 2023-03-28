Tinubu’s political pedigree will serve as asset for good governance





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would experience effective governance under the administration of Bola Tinubu.

Buhari said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 28, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He said, “As the President-elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance.

“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure”.

