Twitter user reminds Seyi Law of his past after the comedian accused a man of claiming his wife’s achievement as his

A Twitter user has slammed Seyi Law after the comedian shamed a man for claiming his wife’s achievement as his. 

Seyi Law had tweeted: “Somebody on this app said Tinubu is trying to steal his way to power, and I almost commented, ‘But you stole your wife’s achievements in the real estate business as yours.’ I am just quoting my thought o. Ehen! 

“What’s good this morning, my people?” 

A Twitter user hit back at Seyi, writing: “You announced that you were getting a divorce on Instagram just to create buzz for your show only to come back to say it was a prank. Don’t you think it’s better to claim your wife’s achievement than tell the whole world that your don’t rate your wife? Shameless føøl.”

Source: Linda Ikeji

